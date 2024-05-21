Adele Health Update: Skyfall Singer Reveals Reasons Over Postponed Las Vegas Residency

Pop superstar Adele, in late February, announced that she would postpone several dates of her Las Vegas residency as she was suffering due to ill health. In a statement posted to social media, Adele said she had been told to rest thoroughly “on doctor's orders.” And all her March shows were impacted by this.

But now she is back again to basic and performed a stage show at Caesars in Los Vegas, after resting for two months. While performing, she also talked about what happened to her and what led to the delay in her shows.

What was the reason behind Adele’s show postponement?

While announcing her shows in late February this year, Adele took to her social media and said that she had no choice but to rest, as per doctors’ advice. “The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date,” she added. “We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Adele also wrote in the post's caption, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience."

But, she is cured now and performed in Las Vegas. Giving insights into the delay in shows she said that for the last few weeks, she was advised to go completely silent.

The Grammy winner singer told the crowd that she had to be on voice rest to get her voice back. "When I say voice rest, I mean silence for pretty much five weeks.”

“Can you imagine me of all people not being able to talk for five weeks?” she added.

She said that it was easier to stay without singing, but very tough to stay completely silent without even uttering a single word. "...not being able to talk or not being able to laugh, being on full vocal rest (was tough),” she said.

Adele has recently announced that she will play in Europe for the first time since 2016, with four nights booked in Germany.

This is not the first time Adele canceled or postponed a show due to health issues

Even before this, Adele, the Skyfall singer faced voice issues that made her cancel or postpone shows. She received vocal chord microsurgery to remove a benign polyp in 2011. While singing live on a French radio program, she suffered a hemorrhage to her vocal chords. In 2017 too, she could not perform at Wembley in front of 2,00,000 fans as she had damaged her vocal chords and had no option but to cancel the final two dates of her tour. Fans were getting doubtful about her career.

The Someone Like You star, back in 2022 also postponed her Las Vegas show just before 24 hours of start. She shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.

During her Weekends With Adele show at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 17, Adele made a surprise announcement saying "Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.”

She said that she wants a baby girl as she has already one boy and also said “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

The 36-year-old singer – who’s been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021, already has her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

