Adele on her divorce from Simon Konecki: It was overdue

Adele has talked openly about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, acknowledging that their separation was 'overdue.' Last week, the singer, 33, was interviewed by Heart Radio's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about her divorce, which inspired her new song Easy On Me.

As per Daily Mail, Adele's marriage collapsed a year after they married, and she has channeled her sorrow and emotions of "embarrassment" into her new album 30, which will be released on November 19. "You made some big, life-changing decisions, how important was that to you?" Jamie asked the superstar. "It was overdue,' Adele replied. "It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn't a given for everyone, I'm very aware of that. The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I had been putting it off anyway for years before... now I am chilled as anything. So I'd say it's worth it, you know treading through all of that poo is worth it," Hello singer said.

However, speaking on the upcoming release of another profoundly personal album, Adele added that she has done a lot of learning over the last few years, more than ever, and there is a reason she is one of the most intricate and complex individuals ever known.

Meanwhile, Adele also said in the interview that she felt homesick for the UK after spending the previous year or so in the United States, where she lives with her nine-year-old son Angelo. Interestingly, Adele has recently earned her own CBS special, in which she will perform new songs from her forthcoming album, as revealed on Monday. The singer will also be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on her divorce, weight loss, and motherhood.

