Adele JOKES Ed Sheeran can 'panic' after learning his new album releases ahead of hers

Ever since Adele announced her new album, fans have eagerly looking forward to it and especially more after listening to the first single, Easy On Me which was released earlier this week. In her recent interview with UK's Heart Radio, Adele spoke about her new album and during the same, also learned that Ed Sheeran will be dropping his new album ahead of hers.

For the unreversed, while Ed's upcoming album, =, the follow-up to his 2017 record ÷, is set for release on October 29. As for Adele's album titled 30, which comes after her 2015 album 25, it will be releasing on November 19. During her recent interview though, Adele gave the best reaction to Ed's album coming out before hers.

While talking to UK's Heart Radio host Jamie Theakston, the 33-year-old singer first asked if Sheeran's album was also releasing on November 19, on learning that it will come before her and being asked if she was panicking about it, Adele had the best response as she said, "Oh, I ain't panicking," and laughed as she joked, "He can panic!"

Adding further about her actual equation with Ed, Adele said, "I love Ed, I love Ed, and I really love his wife, Cherry."

As for Adele's upcoming album, the singer has maintained that it will revolve around her divorce. The singer finalised her divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in March this year. Adele and Konecki also share 8-year-old son Angelo. The singer during her first-ever Instagram live session with fans also informed a fan asking what her new album was about as she said, "Divorce, baby. Divorce."

ALSO READ: Adele talks about the hopeful & sad process behind making her latest hit Easy On Me