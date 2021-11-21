Adele lauds Spotify as shuffle button gets REMOVED from albums on her request; Read Tweet

Adele had requested Spotify to make a major change in one of their features, and the streaming service agreed. Taking to Twitter, the Easy On Me singer revealed that she had asked the streaming platform to remove the shuffle button from album pages, and they did so!

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" Adele opened up as she lauded the streaming service for helping artists narrate their stories on their own terms. "We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," she penned in the tweet, adding that every album and every artist's art, "tells a story." "Our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening," the Hello singer tweeted.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Taking to the comments, Spotify lauded Adele and penned, "Anything for you," with some heartfelt emoticons. For those unversed, Adele released her studio album 30 on November 19, and it has already been charting in major streaming sites and charts. The reviews for the album from fans and industry experts have been positive as some have praised the singer for being brave and emotional in her brand new album.

With the new change in Spotify, this means fans wouldn't be able to shuffle songs in the streaming service and would have to go through songs in the chronological order of the tracklist.

In other news, while speaking about her album with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Adele said, "And I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people's lives. And I think a song like Hold On could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."

