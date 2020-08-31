  1. Home
Adele left eyes popping after she donned a bikini to flaunt her dramatic weight loss

Singer Adele sported a bikini while she recreated her own version of Notting Hill Carnival and flaunted her dramatic weight loss.
13787 reads Mumbai
Adele left eyes popping after she donned a bikini to flaunt her dramatic weight loss
Adele, is that really you? The British singer has dropped several pounds and looks like a new person altogether. While we've seen her time and again flaunt her new look, we still find ourselves rubbing our eyes every single time she shared a picture. This time around, the Hello hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture posing in a bikini. The singer sported the bikini top with patterned leggings. She dressed up for the Notting Hill Carnival she recreated at the garden of her Beverly Hills home. 

The Rolling in the Deep crooner decided to recreate the event at home after it was cancelled in London. Adele shared the picture with the caption, "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London." The photo caught friends and fans of the songstress's attention. The comments section blew up by people confessed she looked a little unrecognisable however they were proud of her achievement. 

"You just broke that internet Henny," read a comment. "For a second I thought this was katy Perry!!!" confessed another fan. "Finally a bikini pic! She looks amazing," another Instagram user wrote. 

Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele first raised eyebrows late last year when she posted a Christmas photo wishing fans. She then caught everyone's attention when she spent the initial few days of the year holidaying with Harry Styles. The duo was joined by James Corden when they were spotted eating at Caribbean Fishmarket. The former One Direction singer reportedly dropped a whopping tip for the waiter. Read more about it: Harry Styles leaves a JAW DROPPING tip after dinning with Adele at a Caribbean restaurant

