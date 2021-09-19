Adele makes her relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official; See Post

Adele finally made her relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official as she shared a gorgeous photo of the duo together in her recent post. The couple looked stunning as they posed together for a cute snap together. Adele dropped a series of photos from her outing with Rich Paul and captioned them with a heart emoji as she confirmed her romance.

At the event, both Adele and Paul were sharply dressed. The singer was seen wearing a stunning strapless gown whereas Paul chose to go for a black velvet blazer with a crisp white shirt. The couple looked adorable as they got close for a perfect click together.

Fans had been waiting for Adele to make the announcement about her relationship. The duo had already been spotted on several outings together, thus sparking romance rumours. Among their public outings together so far, last month the duo were seen enjoying a dinner dated. Prior to that, in July the two attended NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona together.

Check out Adele's first Instagram photo with Rich Paul HERE

While Adele is a world-famous singer with several major hits to her name, her boyfriend Rich Paulis a Rich is a sports agent to several big names in basketball including LeBron James, Anthony Davis among others.

It was earlier reported by People that Adele and Rich Paul weren't in a serious relationship but with the singer's latest post, it looks like things are going great and the couple's relationship is much stronger now. While Adele dropped the sweet photo of the duo, fans are now waiting for Rich Paul to share some more snaps of the duo together.

ALSO READ: Adele attends LeBron James' party with BF Rich Paul; PERFORMS to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP