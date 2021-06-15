Adele marks 4th anniversary of London's fatal Grenfell fire, makes rare appearance with a message of hope

On the fourth anniversary of London's fatal Grenfell fire, Adele appeared virtually and delivered a message of hope for all those who continue to fight for justice.

Adele, who rarely makes public appearances, made a virtual one recently as she delivered a message of hope on the fourth anniversary of London's fatal Grenfell fire. For the unversed, a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, West London, leading to the death of 72 people. The tragic incident was one of the worst fires in history. However, four years on, little has been done in terms of arresting the culprits.

In her video message, Adele said, "Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions. Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves."

(YouTube Screengrab)

She continued, "And for that, I'd like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."

The memorial video also featured all the 72 names of those who died in the fire as well as their photos and a few kind words about them.

