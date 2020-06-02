Adele opens up on George Floyd death protests; Says she 'stands in solidarity with the fight of justice'

Adele shares her second Instagram post in 2020 and discusses George Floyd's death protests.

Many stars have taken to their social media handles in order to express their anger over George Floyd's death at the hands of four British policemen. Adele is one of the celebrities who are not very active on social media yet the singer has shared a rare post on her Instagram handle addressing the injustice against George Floyd and the African American community. The 46-year-old former football fame, George Floyd, died on Monday after four policemen arrested him for an alleged case of forgery and one of them kneeled down on his neck.

Adele took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of George Floyd expressing her take on the incident. "George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum," she wrote. "So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking, and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now," Adele added.

She also wrote about the ongoing protests and widespread racism in the country. "This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere." Adele stated and ended with writing "I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation, and justice."

This is the second time Adele has posted something on her Instagram handle in 2020. The songstress had earlier posted a picture of herself to thank her fans for their birthday wishes. And now she has posted to voice her opinion against racism after George Floyd's untimely death due to police violence.

