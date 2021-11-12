Adele OPENS UP on her friendship with neighbours Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie: They humanized me

Adele is one of the world's most famous people, yet even megastars take their children to school and make friends with other mums in the area. The "Easy on Me" singer said in a new Rolling Stone article that she and ex-husband Simon Konecki, who lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills, "do school drop-off" with their son Angelo, 9. And she's made some local gal mates you may recognise: the aforementioned Richie, mother of two, and mom-to-be Lawrence.

However, making famous pals, according to Adele, 33, had a significant influence on her. "They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," she said as per Rolling Stone. "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered.'"

Meanwhile, as per E! News, after meeting at the 2013 Oscars, she and Lawrence have been seen at a number of the same events throughout the years, including a drag performance at a gay club in New York City in 2019.

Interestingly, as per E! News, Adele seems to have a celebrity entourage that includes Drew Barrymore. In October, the daytime presenter said on her talk programme that their common friend and Richie's sister-in-law Cameron Diaz surprised her by inviting Adele to dinner at Barrymore's home. "She called me one night and she's like, 'OK, so I'll be over there in like thirty minutes for dinner. Can I bring someone?'" Barrymore recalled. "I was like, 'Yeah of course'...I was like, 'Well, who?' And she was like, 'Adele.'"

