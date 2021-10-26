Adele Playlist: Easy On Me to Hello, 5 tracks of the singer that are high on emotion

It's been a special month for Adele fans as the English singer dropped her new single after nearly six years and is soon to drop her new album as well. After a long wait, fans can't wait to hear the singer's magical voice and soothe their souls with her brilliant numbers as her upcoming album 30 drops on November 19. While there's still a bit of wait till we get to hear the new album, we have been taking a trip down memory lane to look at Adele's unmissable hits till now.

There's no heart that didn't cry when Adele sang Someone Like You, back in 2011. The English singer's powerful voice clubbed with heartbreaking lyrics, formed a combination to pure that Adele's music has been a go-to for many when it comes to their breakup playlists. The singer during her recent interaction with fans maintained that her new album is all about divorce and we can only imagine how much emotional it will be. Before we add her new album's songs to our playlist, here's taking a look at some of her best tracks from the past.

Someone Like You

The Grammy-winning song has everything going for itself. There's Adele's brilliant vocals combined with unforgettable lyrics, set to a score that can only be called magical. This song addressing the one that got away is easily one of the English singer's best tracks.

Rolling In The Deep

If there's one song that instantly comes to your mind when you think of Adele, we bet it's this one. This also happens to be a special number for the singer considering it was her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. This song was an absolute career-defining hit for Adele.

Hello

Yet another track where Adele outdid herself compared to her previous hits, Hello not only became massively successful on Billboard charts but also bagged her the Record of the Year and Song of the Year Grammy Awards in 2017. This is again a song that truly brings Adele's powerful vocals to its center and makes them shine.

Hometown Glory

This song from Adele's 19 album, holds a dear place for the singer considering it's about her South London hometown. The song has a vibe that's hard to shake and for those who love piano ballads, this Adele track will be an absolute favourite for them.

Easy On Me

The latest single dropped by Adele in October 2021 comes after her six-year break and is an absolutely fitting number to make a comeback with. The song is already topping charts and deservedly so considering its beautiful musical setting and Adele's heartfelt vocals. Although Easy On Me is only the start and we can't wait to see what more the singer's new album will offer.

