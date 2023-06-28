Adele questions her fans about Tom Sandoval cheating scandal; Here’s what she asked

Adele, the renowned British singer, recently took a moment during her Las Vegas residency to engage with her audience and gather information about Tom Sandoval, a popular figure from the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. Intrigued by the scandal surrounding Sandoval's alleged infidelity, Adele sought answers from concertgoers, displaying her newfound support for Ariana Madix, Sandoval's former girlfriend.

Concertgoers share their perspective with Adele

Curious about the connection between Vanderpump Rules and Sandoval's actions, Adele asked an audience member if the TV show was related to the restaurants. The fan confirmed this, prompting Adele to delve deeper into the matter. While some fans admitted to following the show, Adele admitted her own lack of knowledge and sought further details from the audience.

ALSO READ: The Late Late Show With James Corden: What made Adele cry in the final episode of Carpool Karaoke?

Adele's humorous exchange with a audience member

Continuing her quest for information, Adele turned to another fan, inquiring about Sandoval's profession. The response was accompanied by a humorous jab, describing Sandoval as "trash" with a mustache, highlighting his unfaithfulness to Ariana Madix. The fan further revealed that Sandoval attempts to sing with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, hinting at his aspirations beyond reality TV. Amused by the revelation, Adele probed further, seeking a clearer picture of the Bravo show's premise and Sandoval's involvement.

Adele's candid remarks on Tom Sandoval

Upon learning about Sandoval's endeavors beyond Vanderpump Rules, Adele expressed her lack of enthusiasm, comparing it to common occurrences in Los Angeles where people often try to promote their work while serving in restaurants. The scandal surrounding Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back captivated the Bravo universe, reaching its peak during the Season 10 finale of the show. This allowed Madix to confront Sandoval and their former best friend, who betrayed her. Following the intense reunion, Leviss reportedly sought mental health treatment, leaving her potential return to the reality show for Season 11 uncertain due to the backlash she has faced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adele gets candid about ‘fungal infection’ after wearing spanx during Las Vegas residency