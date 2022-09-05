Adele reacts to her first Emmy Award win: Trust me to officially have an EGO

Adele is officially an Emmy winner and the singer is now on her way to winning her EGOT status soon. The singer recently took to Instagram to proudly pose for selfies with the Emmy statuette on Sunday, September 4 following the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Adele: One Night Only was one of the night’s top winners with 5 major wins.

Expressing her happiness over the same on Instagram, she wrote, "Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO." Adele also tagged one of the executive producers of Adele: One Night Only in her post. Adele won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

Adele: One Night Only also won outstanding directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special as well.

Fans of the singer were quick to notice that she's yet to win a Tony Award which could officially get her an EGOT status since she has already won 15 Grammys and an Oscar. As for her recently awarded special, Adele: One Night Only premiered in November 2021 and featured 10 performances including four songs from her latest album 30 as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where the singer discussed her personal as well as professional life.

