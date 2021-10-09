Adele recalls being overshadowed by Taylor Swift in the eyes of her son Angelo

Adele recently opened up about her son! In a rare chat with Vogue, the British singer, 33, looked back at the time she was “really annoyed” with her 9-year-old son Angelo after he raved about Taylor Swift. The Skyfall singer recalled the time when she brought son Angelo to see Swift perform live in concert when she was on tour back in 2018, and he was very impressed by her show.

When Adele told the little boy that Taylor is also an entertainer “His jaw dropped. I got really annoyed! I was like, ‘Excuse me! This is what I do, you know?’” Adele then jokingly recalled.

“He said, ‘When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift’s name on it for Taylor to come?’” Adele added. She further explained that her son doesn’t see her as ‘Adele’ and hasn’t even fully grasped how famous she is! “There were a few older girls who chased him around [at school], asking if I was his mom. He was just like, ‘I think her name’s Adele, yeah. My mom. My mom.’ I’m not Adele to him. He felt like he was being bullied because they were annoying him. I said, ‘That’s not bullying. Just say, ‘Yeah, she’s my mom. She wiped my ass!’” the singer quipped!

In other news, Adele recently opened up about splitting with her former husband Simon Konecki. "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me," she said.

