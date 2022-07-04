Adele receives praise from netizens as she halts her London concert to help distressed fans

Adele steals hearts with her recent behaviour. The Easy On Me singer delighted fans when she stopped her concert four times to help distressed fans. Following the Astroworld tragedy with Travis Scott, concern for troubled fans stuck in a mob situation at concerts has earned major importance and artists have started to take things seriously with performers like Adele halting concerts to solve a tricky situation.

During her London concert, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter does just that as she halted the show to help fans in need of medical attention. Adele was back on the stage after 5 years, performing live in front of the public at British Summer Time Hyde Park and a clip of her helping fans took over the internet. In the clip, Adele is seen belting out line to her song Skyfall when she notices some fans waving for help, she immediately halts her performance and sends over security to assist the concert-goers and urged other audience members to "move out of the wave."

Following her actions, netizens were quick to take over the platform to praise the diva and her appropriate action as they compared her to some other artists who failed to assist their fans in such a situation. Besides her help, fans also relished other clips from her concert as the public was finally able to hear her angelic voice and enjoy her music with other enthusiasts. A video that touched hearts, in particular, was the crowd of 65,000 singing her famous song Someone Like You as Adele stood there listening, on the verge of tears.

ALSO READ Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul hints at wanting 'more kids' after singer shares her baby plans