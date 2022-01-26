Adele reportedly struggled during Las Vegas residency rehearsals; Made 'sobbing' calls to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele recently announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency with a video on Instagram where she apologised to her fans. According to Page Six, the singer was reportedly having a difficult time during the rehearsals ahead of the shows. As reported by a source to Page Six, Adele was "shouting and sobbing" on the phone while talking to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

It has been reported that the singer couldn't get through a single rehearsal without crying and was constantly on the phone with Rich Paul. The source speaking about Adele's rehearsals ahead of her residency added, "There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward. You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head", via Page Six.

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since the past six months. As per reports, after making an announcement about her show not being ready and postponing the same, the singer headed to Los Angeles to Paul's home.

While Adele and Rich Paul have been very private about their relationship, the singer previously spoke about the same in her interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of the release of her new album 30. While discussing her new romance with Paul, Adele told Oprah, "it’s just been very smooth." She also stated that this is the first time she's loved herself and been open to being loved by someone else.

