Adele responds to engagement rumours with boyfriend Rich Paul: As if I would ever tell anyone

Adele has spoken out about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul, addressing rumours that the couple is engaged after a year of dating. The Grammy winner ignited engagement speculations during her recent red carpet appearance at the BRIT awards, when she wore a magnificent diamond ring on her finger, implying she was ready to take her relationship to the next level.

The Easy on Me singer opened up about her love life and future plans on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday, February 10, where she remained tight-lipped when questioned about her rumoured engagement to the NBA sports agent. Adele was questioned about the reports, but she didn't deny her relationship status. Graham commented on the ring and said, “I don’t know if anyone noticed on Tuesday night, when you were at the piano singing, microphone in right hand, I thought, left hand didn’t move as much as normal. It seemed heavier than normal.”

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” Adele responded to the speculation as per Just Jared. “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” However, she also discussed possible new dates for her Las Vegas residency, which she had to postpone because of the current rise of COVID-19 cases. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she continued, “We are now working our a–es off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

While reflecting on the delay, Adele said that the weekend concert series would be "absolutely 100% happening this year," so as not to conflict with any of her other plans for next year. She added as per Just Jared, “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?” Adele's remarks follow reports that she and Paul, 40, were having difficulty making their relationship work owing to schedule difficulties. However, the Hello singer put an end to the split rumours with an Instagram post on February 1st.

ALSO READ:Adele sparks engagement rumours with Rich Paul after sporting a massive diamond ring at BRIT Awards 2022