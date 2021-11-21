Adele REVEALS her latest song I Drink Wine was originally fifteen minutes long

Ten minutes of Taylor Swift and now the possibility of 15 minutes of Adele? We are unable to keep up! Adele's fourth studio album 30 was released on Friday, and Rolling Stone stated that the British singer-songwriter confessed during her cover storey interview earlier this year that her hit "I Drink Wine" was initially 15 minutes long.

"[The label] was like, 'Listen, everyone loves you, but no one's playing a 15-minute song on radio,'" she told the outlet as per PEOPLE. However, the 15-minute version, on the other hand, still remains, leading us to wonder whether it may follow in Swift's footsteps with her "All Too Well (10 Minute Version). Meanwhile, in the song, Adele encourages herself to rediscover her childhood curiosity and to not take life for granted via some starkly familiar lyrics.

According to Rolling Stone via PEOPLE, Adele's buddy Jed advised her to start recording her times of self-doubt and one of those occasions made it into the song, thus her speaking portion accompanied by a quiet piano. Interestingly, Adele's 30 is her first album in six years, after previous releases such as 2008's 19, 2011,'s 21, and 2015's 25. Meanwhile, her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki was a major inspiration for the record. Adele spliced in several voice notes that she recorded with her 9-year-old son Angelo while discussing the divorce in the third track, "My Little Love."

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," Adele can be heard saying in one message as per PEOPLE, before she explains to Angelo, "I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another.

