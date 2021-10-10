Adele REVEALS if she's collaborating with Beyonce during her first ever Instagram Live session

Adele surprised her fans with her first-ever Instagram Live session on Saturday, October 9 as she spoke about several things including her new song and even gave a sneak peek of it as she played a teaser of Easy on Me for her fans. During the live session, Adele also addressed one major speculation as she responded to rumour about her and Beyonce's collab.

The 33-year-old singer enjoyed chatting with fans during her first live session and said the loveliest things about artists such as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey as she sent her regards to them when asked by fans if she loves the work of these fellow artists.

In an important update though, Adele also spoke about Beyonce and while giving the best reaction about being "excited" for the Crazy In Love singer's upcoming album, Adele also reacted to the rumours that the duo is working on a song together. After being repeatedly asked about it during the session, Adele said, "I’m not making a song with Beyonce. I don’t know why so many of you are asking that."

The singer also spoke about her own album and when asked about what it will be based on, she replied, "What’s my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe. Divorce!"

Adele is releasing her new song, Easy on Me after five years and hence fans are super excited about it. The singer has announced that the full song will be out on October 15.

ALSO READ: Adele OPENS UP on her divorce from Simon Konecki: I wasn't happy