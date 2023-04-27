Adele reveals why she will never become an EGOT winner: 'It's never going to happen'

Adele, who has been a versatile singer by delivering everything- from country music to sentimental hits- has always been the one to shine on the stage of the Oscars or Grammys, which are said to be the most honored and prestigious awards.

While in the Gen-Z generation many prefer listening to EDM or rap, in the midst of which Adele's soothing vocals and deep words deliver a different kind of aroma in the surroundings. With a caliber singer like herself, Adele seems to be not in the race for EGOT and seems to be comfortable with EGO only.

What is the full form of EGOT?

The term refers to those who have received all four of Hollywood's top honours: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Titles that Adele has in her name

The British singer-songwriter established her position at the top by winning 16 Grammy Awards and an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Sky," which makes her an "EGO’ winner, but she is yet to win a Tony to fulfill her dream.

Adele shares her opinion during her meeting with Carpool Karaoke

The final "Carpool Karaoke" episode aired on Monday where Adele shared her personal opinion on why she would never be able to win the EGOT.

When asked about her journey from being just one mile away to being an "EGOTwinner," Adele replied: Tony says "it's never going to happen."

I f-king despise musicals, so I would never create one or anything like that, she admitted. I absolutely detest musicals. I don't believe I've ever expressed how f-king much I detest musicals.

Adele said, "I just don't need to hear everything in f-king songs all the time," despite her "absolutely" expressing appreciation for the genre. The EGO, in my opinion, fits me better as well.

Which makes it very clear that her aim is clearly not ‘EGOT’ as she is happy to be the star of Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 - When is the 96th Academy Awards Happening? Know the Date, Venue, and Outline of the Event