Adele & rumoured BF Rich Paul enjoy triple date with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and their wives

Brit singer Adele and her alleged boyfriend Rich Paul were recently spotted again! This time on a triple date with 2 athletes and their wives! The Skyfall singer, 33, and the 39-year-old sports agent enjoyed a night out with LeBron James and his wife Savannah along with basketball player Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl in LA.

According to pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Adele was seen wearing a long, black jacket over a black and navy tracksuit while Rich sported a navy jacket, suit trousers and a black shirt. For the unversed, reports of the duo dating have been making rounds for a few weeks and the couple has also been spotted several times together.

Just last week, the duo was seen partying together at the surprise 80th birthday bash of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the Hamptons over the weekend. Sources via Page Six revealed that the Skyfall singer and the sports agent were at the Kraft party, with other A-list celebs like Lionel Richie, David Spade, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King among many others. Prior to this, the duo was seen together a couple of times around New York, first at a courtside basketball game and then on a double date on Thursday night in Manhattan.

After their dinner date, a source via E! News revealed that the rumoured couple was “very playful together and flirty” during the dinner. They sat next to each other at the table while the other couple sat across from them. At one point during the meal, Rich “put his arm around her and they giggled.” The source also said that when it came time to leave the restaurant, Adele was chatting with the other woman on the double date. Rich then “went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light-hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave.”

