Adele & rumoured BF Rich Paul party with Lionel Richie, David Spade, Jon Bon Jovi in the Hamptons

British singer Adele was recently spotted once again with her new rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul! This time around, the duo was seen partying together at the surprise 80th birthday bash of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the Hamptons over the weekend. Sources via Page Six revealed that the Skyfall singer and the sports agent were at the Kraft party, with other A-list celebs like Lionel Richie, David Spade, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King among many others. Adele’s rumoured new beau is reps to NBA stars including LeBron James.

If you didn’t know, prior to this, the duo has been seen together a couple of times around New York, first at a courtside basketball game and then on a double date on Thursday night in Manhattan.

After their dinner date, a source via E! News revealed that the rumoured couple was “very playful together and flirty” during the dinner. They sat next to each other at the table while the other couple sat across from them. At one point during the meal, Rich “put his arm around her and they giggled.” The source also said that when it came time to leave the restaurant, Adele was chatting with the other woman on the double date. Rich then “went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light-hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave.”

Prior to this, just last month, there was news that Adele is dating fellow singer and rapper Skepta!

