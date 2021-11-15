Adele’s One Night Only performance a star studded affair; Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Drake attend

Adele‘ filmed a special One Night Only performance at the Griffith Observatory in LA a few weeks ago and according to the recently-telecasted tape from the evening, it was quite a star-studded event! As the 33-year-old marked her return to the stage in over 2 years, she was cheered on by stars like Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Drake, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, Aaron Paul, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicole Richie, Tyler Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Ava DuVernay, Gordon Ramsay, Seth Rogen, James Corden and wife Julia Carey, Donald Glover, and so many more!

Of course her boyfriend Rich Paul was also in attendance, including her son Angelo, who even got a special shoutout. Adele said “It’s the absolute honour of my life to have you here tonight baby,” to her son from the stage.

In other news, Adele has also been making the news for her romance with Rich Paul. In a recent chat with Oprah Winfrey, the singer, for the first time, confirmed and spoke openly about their relationship and said: "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it," Adele added. "It's just been very smooth", via People magazine.

