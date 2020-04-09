Adele sells her love nest shared with ex husband Simon Konecki at a HUGE loss

Adele has sold her West Sussex marital home at a huge loss. The singer put up the sale board sign after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele has sold her marital house shared with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple shared the 18th century home when they were married. The singer put the country estate in East Grinstead, West Sussex, up for sale last year after the Hello hitmaker filed for divorce. With the divorce coming through, a new report has also confirmed that the couple's lovenest is also off Adele's hands. While the singer has found the best buyer, she has incurred a huge loss in the sale.

As per The Sun, Adele got the property off her hands at the loss of £1 million. The Skyfall crooner reportedly purchased the property at a whopping £4 million in 2017. However, she sold it at £3 million. The property boasts of eight bedrooms with a tennis court. The house is spread across 48 acres of its own land. While she has sold this property, Adele reportedly owns several other properties across the UK. this includes a house and a flat in West London. Adele is spending most of her time in Los Angeles. She has a property beside Simon's house in the city to help them co-parent their son with ease.

The singer was rumoured to have moved on from Simon with Grime artist Skepta. However, Daily Mail has reported their relationship might have ended. Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, hinted things have ended between him and Adele with the help of his new track Mic Check, from his album, Insomnia.

Adele has also been in the news lately for her weight loss. Read about it here: Adele looks unrecognisable and glamorous in photos after weight loss

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More