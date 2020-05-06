Adele shares a birthday picture wearing a black dress; Stuns fans with her weight loss transformation

Adele stuns in her birthday pictures in a black dress and leaves fans wonderstruck with her transformation.

Adele blew an extra candle on her cake yesterday as she turned 32. The songstress celebrated her birthday at home due to a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in California. As her fans poured their best wishes on the occasion of her 32nd birthday, Adele took to her Instagram handle to thank them for the birthday love. It had been a while since Adele shared a picture of herself on Instagram and she left her fans wonderstruck when she posted her birthday picture on the internet a few hours ago.

While Adele thanked her fans for their beautiful wishes, she also left them speechless sharing a jaw-dropping picture of herself wearing a black dress and flaunting her weight loss transformation. Adele had earlier too surprised the fans with her transformation picture a few months ago but this time she took it to another level. The 32-year-old took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared her picture along with a sweet thank you note, and oh boy! she looks unrecognizable.

Check it out:

The 'Hello' singer shared a picture of herself standing outside in the center of a gold circle adorned with three bouquets of beautiful flowers."Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x," Adele wrote as she thanked fans for their best wishes and the healthcare staff working day and night in order to combat Coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

