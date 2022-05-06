Adele shares a post on being grateful after celebrating 34th birthday: I’ve never been happier

Adele turned 34 on May 5 and as the singer received warm wishes from her fans and friends for the same, she took to her Instagram account to share a post on being grateful for all the love. Adele dropped new photos of herself in a stunning black outfit as she posed showcasing her happy smile and beautiful note that captured her feelings perfectly.

In her note, Adele wrote, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here! Thank you x." The photos shared by Adele further complimented the note as they showcased her being relaxed and enjoying her life with a gorgeous smile on her face.

Check out Adele's post HERE

As mentioned her in her post, the past year has been a tough one for the Easy On Me singer. In March 2021, she finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son Angelo. Although later in the year, she released her first album in six years and the album titled 30 became a massive hit and topped the charts worldwide.

The singer has also been in a relationship with Rich Paul and had also sparked engagement rumours last year when she attended the Brit Awards and was seen sporting a massive diamond ring while posing on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran reveals the REASON why he hasn't collaborated with Adele yet