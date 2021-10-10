Adele shows support for #FreeBritney movement amid impromptu Instagram live

During her very first live on Instagram, Adele opened up on being a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement stating that she is "really happy" for Britney Spears while referring to her recent conservatorship win against father Jamie Spears.

While the Hello singer was busy answering questions from her fans and interacting with them online, a fan asked her about the #FreeBritney movement and her take on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. "Of course I support #FreeBritney," the singer opened up during her Instagram live. "I love Britney. I met her a couple of times," Adele said, as she opened up about her association with the Gimme More singer.

Adele added, "I absolutely adore her. I'm really happy for her." According to ET Canada, the fan who asked the question went ahead and posted the video of Adele praising Britney on Twitter for others to have a look at. Referring to the #FreeBritney movement, the fan tweeted, "I asked about it and she replied IMMEDIATELY [to] the Britney question."

Adele's Instagram live definitely came as a surprise for her fans. The singer started the live stating that she had some time before an interview and wanted to meet her fans on the social media platform. Apart from the question of Britney Spears, Adele was also asked about her favourite 2021 album, her current watchlist, and whether she is a Marvel fan or not. The singer answered them all, and also mentioned her favourite artists.

Meanwhile, Adele's highly anticipated album 30 is expected to release soon, as she has recently unveiled a teaser of her song Easy On Me.

