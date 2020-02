Adele slips into a cheetah printed ensemble for Oscars afterparty & her weight loss leaves tongues wagging

Adele's drastic weight loss was one of the talks at the Oscars afterparty she attended over the weekend. The singer, who had shed more than 22 kilos until last month, looked unrecognisable at the party.

We have to be honest: Despite seeing the photos more than a few times, we still cannot wrap our heads around Adele's jaw-dropping weight loss. The singer left fans in shock a few months ago when she revealed she had shed several pounds. She also flaunted her new bod during her vacay with Harry Styles at the dawn of the New Year. Now, Adele turned heads at Oscars afterparty over the weekend. The Rolling In The Deep singer was seen attending not one but two Oscars over the weekend.

Adele chose to slip into a cheetah printed gown and flaunted her slender figure. She was seen making her way Guy O'Seary and Madonna's after-party, E! News reports. The singer had the attendees' attention in her 60s mood look. An insider told the international outlet that Adele looked "amazing" at the party. "She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very ‘60s mod look with her hair and makeup. She looked incredible," an insider from the party told the international outlet. Another onlooker told People that Adele looked like herself yet so different. "She looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable," the insider shared.

Russian TV host and personality Kinga Rusin shared an Instagram photo with Adele from the party to give fans a better look at her Oscars Afterparty ensemble. Check it out below:

Adele shed a whopping 22 kilos after she adopted the Sirtfood diet. Several international reports also reveal that she sought help from three personal trainers who helped her with her workout and diet schedule. Read all about it here: Adele's Weight Loss Journey: Check out the Sirtfood diet and how the singer lost 22 kg following it

