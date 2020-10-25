Adele on SNL: Singer pokes fun at her dramatic weight loss and uncontrollable habit to swear; Watch Video

About 12 years since her debut on the American late-night show, Adele has finally walked into the stage of Saturday Night Live to take on the hosting duties. SNL had announced a few days ago that the British singer will be delivering the opening monologue and participating in a few skits. When the singer walked on to the stage, she did not take long to crack a few jokes about herself. She began by addressing her dramatic weight loss which had fans talking for months.

"I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions I had to travel light and bring only half with me, so this is the half I chose," she quipped. The statement comes after she informed one of her fans, during a trip around the New Years this year, that she has lost over 100 pounds.

Recalling the last time she was on the stage of the show, Adele expressed her gratitude towards the show for it helped her career in America. "A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America 12 very long years ago. See, I was a musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Ms Tina Fey. So obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and the rest is history," she said.

The Hello hitmaker said she wasn't well-versed with American politics and she doesn't want to say anything political. However, she would like to say, "Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything, yeah?" Adele also addressed her habit to swear and shared a clip from one of her live performance where she swore a lot. "I'm nervous. You know what I'm like. I always get very nervous on live TV but tonight especially so because I swear a lot. Like a lot a lot," she said before adding, "Honestly I don't notice I'm doing it anymore. But tonight, we've got a swear jar. Let's check in on that. Let's make sure that all goes to charity."

Adele confessed that she hasn't completed her album either. Instead, she would choose to enjoy some wine and see where things go. Check out the video below:

Apart from the hilarious monologue, Adele poked fun at the bachelor-dating scenario with her tracks “Hello,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and more. She also featured in a slew of skits on the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Adele left eyes popping after she donned a bikini to flaunt her dramatic weight loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×