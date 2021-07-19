Adele sparks dating rumours with LeBron James' agent Rich Paul after the duo attend NBA finals together

Adele was referred to being NBA agent Rich Paul's "girlfriend" by Brian Windhorst on the Lowe podcast.

Adele made a rare public appearance as she recently attended the NBA finals in Phoenix, Arizona. The singer sent fans in a tizzy as she looked stunning in a bleached Vivienne Westwood coat. While fans couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked, her appearance also made the headlines because she was accompanied by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul for the game. Adele and Paul's appearance at the game sparked rumours about the duo being romantically involved.

In the pictures from the NBA game, Adele can be seen laughing and also cheering amid the game. She was spotted having a conversation with Rich Paul and reports also suggested that the duo looked comfortable and seemed to be having a good time with each other.

As per Page Six, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s "girlfriend" on the Lowe podcast. He said, "Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. This is the first time they’ve come out in public together."

While neither Adele nor Rich Paul have confirmed their romance, the duo's photos from the game seemed to have sparked rumours.

Before Rich Paul, the Rolling In The Deep singer was previously linked to rapper Skepta after the two were spotted on a shopping trip in California as per Page Six. Although, Adele seemed to deny a romantic connection with Skepta after she called herself a “(single) cat lady” on social media.

As for the singer's previous relationships, Adele officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019. The duo share an 8-year-old son named Angelo.

