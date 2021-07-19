  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Adele sparks dating rumours with LeBron James' agent Rich Paul after the duo attend NBA finals together

Adele was referred to being NBA agent Rich Paul's "girlfriend" by Brian Windhorst on the Lowe podcast.
4432 reads Mumbai
Adele and Rich Paul were spotted attending NBA finals together Adele and Rich Paul spark dating rumours after NBA game attendance
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Adele made a rare public appearance as she recently attended the NBA finals in Phoenix, Arizona. The singer sent fans in a tizzy as she looked stunning in a bleached Vivienne Westwood coat. While fans couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked, her appearance also made the headlines because she was accompanied by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul for the game. Adele and Paul's appearance at the game sparked rumours about the duo being romantically involved.

In the pictures from the NBA game, Adele can be seen laughing and also cheering amid the game. She was spotted having a conversation with Rich Paul and reports also suggested that the duo looked comfortable and seemed to be having a good time with each other.

As per Page Six, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s "girlfriend" on the Lowe podcast. He said, "Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. This is the first time they’ve come out in public together."

While neither Adele nor Rich Paul have confirmed their romance, the duo's photos from the game seemed to have sparked rumours.

Before Rich Paul, the Rolling In The Deep singer was previously linked to rapper Skepta after the two were spotted on a shopping trip in California as per Page Six. Although, Adele seemed to deny a romantic connection with Skepta after she called herself a “(single) cat lady” on social media.

As for the singer's previous relationships, Adele officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019. The duo share an 8-year-old son named Angelo.

ALSO READ: Is there a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration in the works? Here's the truth

Credits :Getty Images, Page Six

You may like these
Is there a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration in the works? Here's the truth
Adele marks 4th anniversary of London's fatal Grenfell fire, makes rare appearance with a message of hope
Happy 33rd Birthday Adele: We’re looking back at 5 most powerful quotes by the Skyfall singer
Adele won't pay spousal support to ex husband Simon Konecki, to share joint legal & physical custody of son
Adele and Simon Konecki officially finalise divorce nearly 2 years after parting ways
VIDEO: When Adele revealed she accidentally called Jennifer Aniston 'Rachel' during awkward restroom encounter