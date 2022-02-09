Adele sparks engagement rumours with Rich Paul after sporting a massive diamond ring at BRIT Awards 2022

Adele returned to the red carpet after a long time as she attended the BRIT Awards 2022. The singer looked stunning as she took the red carpet by storm in a gorgeous look while wearing a custom velvet Armani Privé gown with a shimmering, tulle neckline and train. Although it was her massive diamond ring that caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans.

The singer was seen showing off a stunning diamond ring on the left-hand right. The beautiful pear-shaped ring consisted of a huge diamond which the singer wore right above her tattoo which reads 'Paradise.' Adele was also seen wearing drop earrings along with her outfit. According to People, the singer's ring was from Lorraine Schwartz's collection.

The diamond ring led many fans to believe that the singer has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul, with whom the singer has been recently making the headlines after reports suggested the duo were going through some tensions.

Adele went Instagram official with Paul in September last year. During her appearance in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele also opened up about her relationship with Paul and maintained that it was very smooth and easy.

While recent reports suggested that Adele and Paul's relationship was in trouble, the singer seemed to put an end to all those rumours in her Instagram post last week as she wrote, "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

