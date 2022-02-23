Adele spotted on a sports date night with boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours

Following engagement rumours, Adele has now been spotted cosying up with boyfriend Rich Paul. The couple was snapped sitting beside each other at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20 as per ET. The two had a good time on their date night by the court. Beside Adele was another big name, Mary J. Blige who recently headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show.

In January, Adele made headlines for cancelling her Las Vegas residency on short notice. The Easy On Me singer hopped on to Instagram and posted a video of herself as she broke down and apologized to her fans for not doing the show which was so highly anticipated by her them, she said in her video, "My show ain't ready." She continued and added, "We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

Subsequently, in February the Grammy Award winner created a further buzz on the Brit Awards 2022. Not only did she win big at the award show but she also stepped on the red carpet with the most gorgeous ring on her left ring finger. Fans and spectators alike made many speculations, all asking the same question, "did Adele get engaged?" Before the award ceremony, there were a lot of rumours flying around about the chaos in her relationship, many reports pointed at a strenuous time in Rich and Adele's romance but her red carpet jaw-dropping ensemble shut all mouths.

However, Adele went on The Graham Norton Show after the Brit awards and evaded the question as she quipped, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?" Although on her night out with Rich on Sunday, the rumoured ring was not Adele's finger yet she did don on a thin band on the same finger.

