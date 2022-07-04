Adele stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency after cancelling shows back in January

Adele doubles down on her previous statement. The Hello singer recently opened up about her Las Vegas residency and her previous cancellation back in January in a conversation with BBC Radio 4. Her residency was scheduled to start on January 21 and run through mid-April at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas but the singer-songwriter decided to postpone her shows.

Adele shared, via ET Canada, "I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision." Adele confessed that the backlash she faced from angry fans was "brutal" after they had to endure a serious financial beating as they had already booked flights and hotel rooms, even booked time off work to see their favourite artist. She admitted that the anger left her feeling like a "shell of a person for a couple of months."

Meanwhile, she talked about her sentiments about the residency, "You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show’s not good enough.’"

For now, there are still no dates scheduled for the postponed shows. As per reports, the stage sets have been dismissed and the venue has been passed on to other artists. To this Adele added, "I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with, because that just leads to more disappointment."

