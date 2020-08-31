  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Adele SURPRISES fan with sweet message after he asked for new music: I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music

Skyfall singer Adele had a sweet message for a fan who asked her about upcoming music. The fan later shared his excitement by tweeting a screenshot of his chat with the British singer.
10833 reads Mumbai
Adele SURPRISES fan with sweet message after he asked for new music: I’m absolutely chuffed you like my musicAdele SURPRISES fan with sweet message after he asked for new music: I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

British singer Adele gave one of her biggest fans a shock this week when she responded to his Instagram Story with a message of her own. "Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much," the fan wrote on Instagram, tagging the 32-year-old singer.

 

"Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through COVID," Adele directly messaged him in response, according to a screenshot the fan shared to Twitter. "You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music." "Keep loving your life, it's so lovely and infectious to see from every angle," Adele added.

 

"IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT," the fan captioned the screenshot, sharing his reaction to her message, later adding, "Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!"

 

Earlier this month, Adele responded to another fan’s message, offering a playful non-answer to a question about the status of her next album. The Grammy winner shared a book recommendation on Instagram, encouraging her fans to read Glennon Doyle's Untamed. Below Adele's thoughtful book analysis, one eager fan couldn't help but ask about her new music. "Adele where's the album?" commented the fan, to which the "Hello" singer replied, "I honestly have no idea."

 

ALSO READ: Adele bows to 'Queen' Beyonce after Black Is King release; Singer leaves tongues wagging with her new hairdo

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement