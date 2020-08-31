Adele SURPRISES fan with sweet message after he asked for new music: I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music

Skyfall singer Adele had a sweet message for a fan who asked her about upcoming music. The fan later shared his excitement by tweeting a screenshot of his chat with the British singer.

British singer Adele gave one of her biggest fans a shock this week when she responded to his Instagram Story with a message of her own. "Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much," the fan wrote on Instagram, tagging the 32-year-old singer.

"Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through COVID," Adele directly messaged him in response, according to a screenshot the fan shared to Twitter. "You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music." "Keep loving your life, it's so lovely and infectious to see from every angle," Adele added.

IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT pic.twitter.com/bjGoPCMxdF — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 29, 2020

"IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT," the fan captioned the screenshot, sharing his reaction to her message, later adding, "Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!"

Earlier this month, Adele responded to another fan’s message, offering a playful non-answer to a question about the status of her next album. The Grammy winner shared a book recommendation on Instagram, encouraging her fans to read Glennon Doyle's Untamed. Below Adele's thoughtful book analysis, one eager fan couldn't help but ask about her new music. "Adele where's the album?" commented the fan, to which the "Hello" singer replied, "I honestly have no idea."

