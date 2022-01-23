Adele surprises fans with a video call to personally apologise for postponing the Las Vegas residency

Adele recently posted a tearful video of herself as she revealed that she will be postponing her Las Vegas residency due to production delays amid COVID-19. It has now been reported that the singer also personally apologised to her fans via video call on FaceTime as seen in videos shared by the singer's fans on social media who were overjoyed.

The 30 singer surprised her most diehard who were already in Las Vegas ahead of her shows. The singer left them stunned as the GRAMMY-award winning singer appeared on their screens to console them after they were dejected to hear about the cancellation. Several fans who received special calls from Adele shared their moment of shock and happiness about hearing from the singer on social media.

A fan named Dominic Crisonino, who flew into Las Vegas from New York, also posted a video of his FaceTime chat with Adele. Sharing the same on his Instagram, he captioned the video as, "I literally was just on FaceTime with @adele!! WHAT IS LIFE."

Adele on Thursday had announced that her show isn't ready and hence she will have to cancel the same in a video posted on her Instagram where the singer got teary-eyed. Sharing the reason for the cancellation, Adele said, "I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I'm gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. "We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed."

ALSO READ: Adele tearfully announces postponement of her Las Vegas residency as COVID 19 delays production