Adele talks about the hopeful & sad process behind making her latest hit Easy On Me

Adele has been the talk of the town the past week! After wowing fans by being on the cover of Vogue and British Vogue in the same month, the singer finally teased new music on Instagram live and finally released her single Easy On Me this past week. Naturally, fans all over the world went gaga over her new track which was inspired by “divorce babe, divorce,” in the words of the songstress herself!

Now, the 33-year-old singer recently opened about the new track on Radio 1′s Greg James and revealed how it came to be! While chatting, Adele spoke about her forthcoming record 30, revealing that she was planning to drop it in 2020 until the pandemic happened, as well as her recent social media moves. “I had no idea how to do it!” she said of her headline-making first Instagram Live. “I had a cold sore. I was just wearing a tee-shirt,” she added.

Then the British singer finally opened up about Easy On Me, she said: “It’s very me…it was the first song I wrote for the album, beginning of 2019 really. I was quite shocked that I got it out straight away. I hadn’t been back in the studio for four or five years before that. I was making decisions in my life that have been well-documented…there’s something really hopeful about it, as well as sad. I obviously bawled my eyes out while I was writing and recording it,” she added.

Revealing what she got up to during COVID induced lockdown in the last 2 years, the singer said: “I love cooking. I love hanging out with my friends and getting a bit drunk after bedtime and chatting absolute nonsense. I love films…now I’m just spoiled for choice with all these streaming services. Very, very mundane. Just living my life. Sometimes feeling everything. Sometimes feeling nothing,”

