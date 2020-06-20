Adele, Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez; Who is the queen of heartbreak songs? VOTE NOW

Adele, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the reigning artists when it comes to breaking our hearts with many of their tear-jerking tracks on heartbreak and moving on. Vote and comment below as to who you think is the queen of heartbreak songs.

There's just something undeniably attractive about sad songs that we're drawn to regardless of our mood. Many artists, over the years, have used their own personal life struggles as inspiration to pen the most heartbreaking lyrics, add melody to it and make it into a chart-topping song. Whether it be Un-break My Heart by Toni Braxton or New Rules by Dua Lipa, Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac or even Back To Black by Amy Winehouse; there's that one song that you might find relatable to your own crumbling relationship.

Over the past few years, it has been Adele, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who have taken inspiration from their relationships and made music that is heard by millions and even billions. Let's take Adele for example; Hello is one of her greatest songs to date, due to the heart-wrenching lyrics about a woman trying to contact an old ex-love that got away and how she tries and tries but fails to get in touch. Then there's Someone Like You with lyrics like, "Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes, it hurts instead."

ALSO READ: VOTE: BTS x Taylor Swift or Bangtan Boys x Ariana Grande, which artist you wish the K Pop band collabs with?

As for Taylor Swift, people may make fun of the singer for being inspired by her past relationships but you can't deny what a masterful songwriter the 30-year-old is. Whether it be in the earlier parts of her career with songs like Teardrops on My Guitar and Forever and Always to the more powerful breakup anthem of moving on, We Are Never Getting Back Together as well as I Knew You Were Trouble, Taylor has a track for every type of heartbreak.

Let's move on to Selena Gomez, whose painful breakup with Justin Bieber has provided fodder for some gut-wrenching songs like The Heart Wants What It Wants and the recently released Lose You To Love Me. However, there's also the foot-tapping numbers like Look At Me Now and Same Old Love which celebrate the aspect of moving on from a troubled relationship. Then, there's also the collaborative singles like We Don't Talk Anymore ft. Charlie Puth and It Ain't Me ft. Kygo which are also fan-favourites.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez REVEALS which songs of Adele she wishes were written by her

This begs the question; Who is the queen of heartbreak songs? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×