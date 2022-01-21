Adele tearfully announces postponement of her Las Vegas residency as COVID 19 delays production

Adele is postponing the dates for her Las Vegas residency which was originally slated to begin on Friday. The singer took to Instagram to announce the same in a video where she got tearful as she said, "My show ain't ready." The Easy on Me singer apologised to her fans for the last-minute news as he got tearful in the new Instagram video.

In the video, Adele could be seen saying, "Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

The singer further added that her team has run out of time adding that it has been impossible to finish the show and maintained that she's tired agree remaining awake for over 30 hours.

Watch Adele's video on postponement HERE

Adele then got tearful as she added, "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry, I'm really sorry. We're on it, we're gonna reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now, and I'm gonna finish my show and I'm gonna get it to where it's supposed to be. I'm so sorry it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry."

Adele had first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November last year, following the release of her album, 30. The show was titled Weekends with Adele.

