Adele thinks her son Angelo will go through 'stages of hating' the song My Little Love; Here's why

Adele recently released her new album 30 and it is an emotionally heavy one not just for the singer who explores her post-divorce feelings in it but also for her son Angelo who has been a part of the process of the making of this album. It has been known that Adele's My Little Love track consists of recorded conversations between her and her 9-year-old son where she explains the split from his father, Simon Konecki, to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

In a recent interview with on q with Tom Power, Adele spoke about song and stated that it may turn out to be something that her son Angelo may begin to hate after he grows up. Speaking about the importance of the song, Adele said, "He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

The singer further went on to reveal how the conversations in My Little Love were intense and that she wanted to be clear with her son and explain to him honestly that she was finding it difficult to navigate her life as a single mom after divorce.

Adele then stated that having those conversations when he was just 6 must have been too much for him and said, "Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode", via q.

Adele also maintained that working on My Little Love certainly helped her have an emotional breakthrough.

