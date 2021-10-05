Adele TWEETS for the first time in nine months after sparking fourth album speculation

Adele just made her return to Twitter for the first time in nearly nine months! While Instagram and Facebook were down on Monday afternoon (October 4), the 33-year-old musician turned to the social networking platform. The two social networking applications have been down for many hours, marking the businesses' biggest outage since 2008.

However, Adele‘s comeback to Twitter comes only hours after she seemed to announce the imminent release of her fourth studio album. As per Just Jared, Billboards with the number 30 have started appearing all over the globe, and her social media accounts have just been updated to look exactly like those billboards. Meanwhile, when Facebook and Instagram went down, everyone seemed to rush to Twitter to stay connected with the world. When Twitter’s official account tweeted out, “hello literally everyone,” on Monday afternoon, interestingly, Adele responded to that tweet and simply said, “Hiya babes!”

Meanwhile, in other news, Adele's fans couldn't keep their enthusiasm in hand on Monday, as they speculated about her fourth album on Twitter. After changing her social media accounts to include an interesting dark teal color, the 33-year-old singer sparked heated online discussions. As per Daily Mail, observant fans noted the color was associated with a series of '30' billboards that appeared across the world last week. However, The '30' title would definitely fit Adele's favored method of album naming, with all three of her studio albums titled after her age.

