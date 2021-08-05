Adele ‘very happy’ with rumoured BF Rich Paul; Singer not ‘concerned about being private’ this time around

British singer Adele is reportedly doing something very differently in her alleged relationship with Rich Paul, this time around. A source close to the Skyfall singer recently spoke to E! News and revealed that: "She's very happy and loves being with him," speaking of sports agent Rich Paul. According to the insider, Paul—who represents basketball superstar Lebron James—has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which Adele has "embraced."

The insider then compared Adele’s previous and private relationship with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. (The two, who have a son together, they got divorced in March.) "She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," says the insider, who calls the relationship a "bit of a whirlwind." Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends," the source said about the 15-time Grammy winner. "She's going with it and is very happy."

If you didn’t know, over the past few weeks, the duo has been spotted together in New York and LA, most recently duo was spotted on a triple date with LeBron James and his wife Savannah along with basketball player Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl in LA. Before that, just last week, the duo was seen partying together at the surprise 80th birthday bash of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the Hamptons over the weekend. Sources via Page Six revealed that the Skyfall singer and the sports agent were at the Kraft party, with other A-list celebs like Lionel Richie, David Spade, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King among many others. Prior to this, the duo was seen together a couple of times around New York, first at a courtside basketball game and then on a double date on Thursday night in Manhattan.

