Adele warns fans as she addresses singers' injuries during performance; 'I dare you throw something at me'

In a recent 'Weekends With Adele' show, the pop singer addressed the trend of throwing objects at artists on stage. Adele called out this disturbing behavior, emphasizing the need for respect and appreciation during live performances.

She was referring to the recent instances where many singers got injured on-stage, due to something being thrown at them from the audience.

Adele's dire warning to audience members

During her 'Weekends with Adele' residency in Las Vegas, the Grammy-winning artist lightened the mood by jokingly stating that she would retaliate against any audience member who dares to throw items at her.

Speaking to the crowd, the 35-year-old artist expressed her observation about the declining show etiquette and the unfortunate trend of people tossing objects onto the stage.

The Rolling in the Deep singer confronted a worrisome trend that has been plaguing live performances. With her signature humor and no-nonsense attitude, she candidly addressed the audience about the lack of show etiquette, specifically the act of throwing objects at artists. In a daring display, she even challenged anyone to try throwing something at her, declaring, she'll kill anyone who'll even dare to try.

However, instead of letting the negativity linger, Adele swiftly turned the situation on its head. In a delightful twist, she unleashed her playful side by utilizing a t-shirt cannon to shoot merchandise into the crowd.

Recent incidents when performers got injured on stage

Several notable pop stars have recently experienced distressing incidents during their performances. Bebe Rexha, while onstage, was struck in the face by a cell phone, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Similarly, Ava Max encountered an unsettling disruption in Los Angeles when an unidentified man rushed the stage and physically slapped her.

Meanwhile, in London's Hyde Park, Pink was taken aback when a fan threw a bag containing the ashes of her late mother onto the stage.

Even country singer Kelsea Ballerini was not spared from an unfortunate incident, as an object thrown by an audience member struck her in the face.

With so many unfortunate stage mishaps happening recently, Adele's warning seems quite an apt one. Also, she delivered her apparent warning in a playful and humorous manner, instead of an actually threatening one, which is not offending and actually a great way to take the discourse forward.

