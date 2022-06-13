Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul hints at wanting 'more kids' after singer shares her baby plans

Adele might be taking her relationship with Rich Paul to the next level. In a recent chat with E! News, Paul hinted at the possibility of the couple planning a child together. Previously Adele has been stirring up the headlines as the internet speculated if she and Paul had gotten engaged after she showed off her giant diamond ring on her wedding finger at the BRIT Award earlier this year.

Rich Paul, who is a sports agent, reportedly shares three children and Adele too has a son from her previous relationship. In the chat, Paul talked about having to be a father at a young age and shared, "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough." He continued, "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids … I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad." He explained how having a child at this stage would allow him to be more present unlike before when he was still young, "Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem."

Meanwhile, Adele also raised some eyebrows when she went on The Graham Norton Show a few months ago and talked about her aspirations of having another child. While addressing the issue with her cancelled Las Vegas residency, she opened up, "It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year," she added, "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

