Adele's massive weight loss transformation is no 'reason to be concerned'; Here's Why

Adele sent fans and netizens into a tizzy recently when she was spotted vacationing with fellow singer Harry Styles and host James Corden. However, her skinny figure was much talked about.

If there is one celebrity that has already caught our attention in 2020, it is singer Adele. The 'Rolling In The Deep' songstress sent fans and netizens into a tizzy recently when she was spotted vacationing with fellow singer Harry Styles and host James Corden. The tropical getaway, however, garnered more attention for her Adele's stunning weight loss and slim figure. The singer's shocking transformation was talk of the town as she was spotted wearing a black polka dot dress that she couple with a bandana wrapped around her neck.

The Grammy winner was also seen chilling on the beach and smiling. Now, a celebrity dietitian reveals that Adele's total weight loss could be around 70 lbs. This roughly translates to a massive 30 kg weight loss. Before her tropical spotting, Adele made heads turn when she attended Drake's birthday party.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the celebrity dietitian said, "Her jawline is more defined, her lower face and neck appear slimmer, and her waistline has narrowed." While many raised concerns over Adele's new look, the dietitian added that it doesn't seem scary. She said, "Initially, if several pounds of weight loss occur rapidly, this can be a loss of water weight. For Adele, this appears to have been a gradual weight loss over the past several months, which is optimal for health." Adding that the singer now “appears happy, healthy, and has an active lifestyle.”

Reports reveal that Adele followed the Sirtfood diet and worked out with three personal trainers who helped her immensely. What are your thoughts on Adele's slimmed down look? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More