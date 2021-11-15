Adele's most HONEST revelations about divorce, parenting & weight loss in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele recently returned with new music after a nearly six-year hiatus. The singer announced her upcoming album 30 as the result of the emotional journey she went through after her divorce. In her newly released concert special, One Night Only, the 33-year-old singer also sat down for a special chat with Oprah Winfrey where she discussed everything from her new romance with Rich Paul to her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele seemed to lay her emotions bare as she spoke about the real inspiration behind her emotional songs and more while speaking to Winfrey. The singer has already touched many hearts with her vocals but this time it was her honesty about going through a rough patch and rising back up from it that left fans in awe of her. The singer got candid about several things during the interview and we pick some of the best moments from her sitdown with Oprah that definitely were the highlight.

Adele' current relationship with her ex-husband

Despite going through a difficult time after her divorce, Adele while talking to Oprah maintained that she still trusts her ex-husband, Simon Konecki with her life. The singer maintained that her former husband and their son Angelo were angels sent to her as she admitted that it was them who brought stability to her life. The 33-year-old singer stated that she could have gone down a dark, destructive path without the support of her then-husband at that point in her life.

Adele's real reason for weight loss

Adele revealed that her weight loss wasn't a result of her wanting to look at her boy differently, in fact, it happened while she was dealing with severe anxiety issues. The Rolling In The Deep singer told Winfrey, it was after working out with her trainer and going to the gym that she felt her anxiety reduced, and hence it turned into a "discipline" for her.

How Adele's new song Hold On came abut

In the concert special, Adele also performed her new song Hold On which will be a part of her upcoming album, 30. When Oprah quizzed Adele about how the heartbreaking lyrics of the song came out, the singer revealed how she had been going through a tough time with divorce, single parenting and everything else but her friends would often say "hold on."

Adele on her relationship with Alcohol

The singer got candid about how she decided to quit drinking and work on herself after losing her father. Adele's father passed away in May 2021. Speaking about how her relationship with alcohol changed, the singer said, "At first, I was probably keeping the alcohol industry alive. But you know, once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered", via Today.

Adele being open to having more children

While the singer is already a mother to her 9-year-old son Angelo, Adele maintained that she would not mind having more children. While maintaining that it wouldn't be the end of the world for her if she didn't have more kids since she has Angelo but the singer did say that she's open to having more kids in future.

It's amazing how Adele is inspiring everyone with not just her music but also as a persona. Tell us your favourite moment from the singer's Oprah interview in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Adele OPENS UP on her friendship with neighbours Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie: They humanized me