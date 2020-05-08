Adele's trainer slams trolls for ‘fatphobic accusations’ about singer’s weight loss: Appreciate the hard work

Adele's former personal trainer slammed trolls for ‘fatphobic accusations’ about singer’s weight loss. Here’s what he had to say.

Adele has been hogging headlines for her impressive weigh loss for quite some time now. While many praised the singer, some social media users pointed fingers are the singer. While the singer did not react to the negative criticism, her former fitness trainer defended her and slammed trolls for making “fat-phobic accusations,” and stated that the singer worked very hard to lose weight and she did it for herself. “As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss,” her London-based personal trainer Pete Geracimo wrote on Instagram.

He said when the Rolling In The Deep singer started working out, it was never about getting skinny. “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice,” he wrote Alongside a photo of himself with the singer.

Check out the post here:

He urged people to appreciate the singer’s hard work. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved,” he wrote in conclusion.

