'Adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on their parenting journey

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, two renowned celebrities in the music industry, have been making headlines not just for their music but also for their recent venture into parenthood. The couple is now adjusting to life as parents with two young children under the age of two. While the future holds the promise of more children and perhaps even marriage, for now, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are savoring every precious moment of their parenting adventure.

ALSO READ: 'I wanted that too at one time': Drake once revealed how he wanted a family with 'living breathing legend' Rihanna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's parenting story

Rihanna, 35, and ASAP Rocky, 34, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose, in August. Their growing family also includes their 16-month-old son RZA. While it's undoubtedly been an adjustment for the couple, they've shown remarkable teamwork and parenting skills.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly, "Rihanna loves children, and having a girl would be amazing, but it's too early to tell if they want more kids. But Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so that's something that's definitely still on the table. For now, they're still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it."

Rocky's role as a father

According to an insider, Rihanna has taken to motherhood effortlessly, and ASAP Rocky has proven to be an amazing father. He's deeply involved in parenting and rarely leaves Rihanna's side, cherishing every moment spent with his family.

ALSO READ: Rihanna posts new Fenty Beauty pictures amidst second pregnancy birth rumors, fans ask 'Where's your girl?'

Strong family support system

The couple's families play a pivotal role in supporting Rihanna and Rocky in their parenting journey. Their families are incredibly close and provide a strong support system for the couple and their babies. Rihanna, in particular, is known to be super protective of her sons.

Rihanna's second pregnancy was a surprise, as it came sooner than expected. The source shared, "They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected." Despite the surprise, they were overjoyed at the prospect of becoming parents again.

During her second pregnancy, Rihanna noted that it was quite different from her first. She experienced no cravings but plenty of nausea. Nevertheless, she expressed her enjoyment of the experience and how energetic she felt. Rihanna also openly shared her deep love for her son RZA, describing herself as "obsessed."

ASAP Rocky shared his thoughts on their firstborn, stating, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby." It's clear that parenthood has brought immense joy to both Rihanna and Rocky.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, it seems that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are not only focusing on their growing family but also on their future as a couple. A source revealed that they have contemplated marriage, with both believing that they've found "the one" in each other.

ALSO READ: Rihanna talks about second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023, says 'it's so different from the first one'