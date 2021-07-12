Adriana Lima & Megan Fox get flirty on Instagram as duo makes date night plans

Adriana Lima and Megan Fox recently gave us a glimpse of their fun flirting as the duo set up a date night plan on Instagram! Scroll down to see their exchange.

Former VS model Adriana Lima and actress Megan Fox recently got flirty! Over the weekend, the two incredibly stunning women took to Instagram; Adriana shared a side-by-side photo of her and the 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress who were both fully glammed up by their mutual makeup artist Patrick Ta.

“@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies , hit me up, my only request is…. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta” Adriana captioned the post. Moments later, Megan responded with a flirty comment of her own. Writing: “But what if I need a girlfriend…can I hit you up for that as well?” Megan wrote. “Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu.”

Adriana responded to Megan‘s date request, writing, “it’s a date see you tonight at Nobu.” It all seems like this is just some innocent flirting, since Megan has been dating her “soulmate” Machine Gun Kelly for over a year now. The duo recently marked their first-anniversary last week and celebrated the day on IG. Kelly, 31, took to Twitter and said "she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today (sic)." MGK's tweet was a sweet ode to Megan and delighted fans. One such fanr replied saying, "Awww you two are the cutest IDFC what they say I’m happy you found love a year again! You deserve all the happiness Kells! much love to you hun."

