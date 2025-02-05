Adrien Brody Recalls Hilarious Incident With The Brutalist Makeup Artist Who Almost Pulled His Nose Out; Read Here

Adrien Brody almost got his nose pulled out by the makeup artist on the sets of The Brutalist. In conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes-winning actor shared that the lady in his makeup room thought it was the nose that prosthetics added onto the part and was struggling to get it out until she realized that it was Brody’s real nose.

Explaining the hilarious incident to the talkshow host as well as the audience, The Pianist star responded to Fallon’s question about the usage of prosthetics on the sets of the critically acclaimed project.

Brody shared, "They did apply a lot of—they had to do a prosthetic procedure. It's funny; everyone's very busy; it's a movie with a lot of moving pieces and so I had a new team of people who I had never met.”

He further added, "They were removing this apparatus all over me and this woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose."

Adding to the incident further, the actor revealed, "She's just working away, and I said, 'Are you trying to remove that?’” He went on to recall, "And I said, 'That doesn't come off,' and then she says, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' And then she goes, 'This is going in my diary.'”

As the King Kong star was finished with the description, both he and Fallon laughed hard, and so did the audience.

Meanwhile, Brody’s portrayal of Laszlo Toth in the movie has been highly praised by the critics and the audiences. Apart from the praises, the actor received nominations in multiple award ceremonies, including the Academy Awards.

Brody’s character in the movie is based on a fictional Hungarian-Jewish architect who arrives in the USA after surviving World War II in 1945.

The Brutalist is available to stream on Prime Video.