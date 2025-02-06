Adrien Brody Recounts On Working With THIS Iconic Rapper; Says ‘He Was Incredibly Focused…’

Adrien Brody reminisced about the time he spent working on a past project with a special co-actor and rapper. The person in question is none other than the late musician Tupac Shakur.

While chatting with Variety, The Darjeeling Limited actor reflected back on his career and shared that he considers his role in the Bullet movie, which was released in 1996, as his breakout role.

The aforementioned film also starred Mickey Rourke and the Hit ‘em Up vocalist. The French Dispatch actor told the publication that working alongside Tupac was wonderful, adding, “He was incredibly focused.” Brody shared that they ended up hanging out a lot when they filmed the venture.

The actor mentioned spending so much time with one another and that Tupac became pretty “close with Mickey. And Mickey really took me under his wing at that time.”

While going back in time to recollect their night outs with each other, the Manhattan Nocturne actor shared that the musician was already well into his own professional front but hadn't gone up to the mega-stardom peak at the time.

Brody stated, “He had a big rap career, but he was not ‘Tupac’ yet. He didn’t even have ‘Thug Life’ tattooed on his chest yet.” The actor recalls “writing graffiti” with one another, and the later rapper wrote “Thung Life,” which Brody shared that he was not aware of what Tupac was referring to.

As far as Brody’s current professional front goes, his latest works include The Brutalist. The movie is about an architect who leaves his old life behind in postwar Europe and goes to America to build his life again, including his career and marriage. His talent catches the eye of the rich industrialist when he settles in Pennsylvania.

The movie also stars Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Felicity Jones, Emma Laird, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Alessandro Nivola, Natalie Shinnick, and many more.