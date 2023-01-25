Adult Swim cuts ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland amid domestic abuse charges

Justin Roiland has been dropped from Rick and Morty . Apart from being the voice behind both the titular characters of the adult animated show, Roiland was also the co-creator and the executive producer.

Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty

Adult Swim – which distributes Rick and Morty has cut ties with Justin Roiland nearly two weeks after the news became public that the 42-year-old writer, voice artist, and animator was charged with domestic abuse charges. However, the publication reported that Rick and Morty will continue with their voices given by someone else.

Adult Swim is less than halfway through a 70-episode order for the popular animated comedy show, which was commissioned by the channel in 2018. The publication further reported that while Justin will always be credited as the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon, the other co-creator will be the sole showrunner of the show. It has already been booked through 10 seasons.

The charges against Justin Roiland

NBC News first shared the news on January 12 that Justin Roiland has been charged with count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County. The charges are based on an alleged incident in 2020 with an unnamed Jane Doe with whom he was in a relationship with, Roiland was released on a $50,000 bond the same year after he pled not guilty. Many pre-trial hearings have already taken place, and Roiland’s next hearing is on April 27.

Roiland’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn gave a statement earlier this month and claimed that the media coverage of the case has been “inaccurate.” Welbourn further added, “To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”